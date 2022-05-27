Dec. 28, 1941 - May 24, 2022

DECATUR — Phillip Dean Hagen, 80, of Decatur, passed away May 24, 2022, in his home.

Phil was born in Decatur on December 28, 1941, the son of Robert and Helen (Robertson) Hagen. He served proudly in the US Army during the Vietnam war. When he returned, he resumed working as a machinist with the Wabash Railroad, a career that lasted over thirty-years.

In his free time, Phil was an avid fisherman, proving his skills in several successful fishing tournaments and as a fishing guide. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting in his younger years. He was an excellent fix-it man, and he took care of everything around the house.

He was a member of the Masons. Phil married Sharon O'Donnell on December 28, 1963 in Decatur.

Phil is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughter, Dena Hagen of Decatur; son, Adam Hagen of Decatur; siblings: Wendy White of Evansville, IN, William (Bonnie) Hagen of Kentucky, and Sherry Myers of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren: Krista, Jaret, Gage, and Jayde; great-grandchildren: Callie and Braxton; a smattering of nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Jack. Phil and Sharon have unending appreciation for their daughter, Dena putting her life on hold so she could move in and help them. Their nephew, Greg was there sometimes day and night to be available to help his Uncle Phil.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sue, and special sister-in-law, Aggie.

Services for Phil will be held at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 31. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will be followed by a service with military rites at 11:00 a.m. Graceland Fairlawn will provide cremation services at a later date. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude's or the Shriners.