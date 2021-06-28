FORSYTH — Phillip E. Mochel, 44, of Forsyth, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Graveside service will be held 1:30 PM, Thursday, July 1, 2021 at North Fork Cemetery, Decatur. Visitation will be 12:00 - 1:00 PM, Thursday at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Memorials in Phillip's honor may be made to Crossing Healthcare, 320 E. Central Ave., Decatur, IL 62521.

Phillip was born September 21, 1976 in Decatur, the son of Thomas David Mochel and Donna (Descaro) Mochel. He was an electrician for IBEW Local 146 for over 13 years and took pride in his career. Outside work, Phillip enjoyed the outdoors and loved fishing, camping and cooking on the grill. He was an avid movie buff, watching all of the new releases that he could.

He is survived by his parents, Thomas Mochel and Donna Mochel; loving wife, Misty Mochel; sons: Alex Culter, Trey Keyhea, and Christian Keyhea; siblings: Heather (Michael) Navarro and Zach Mochel; grandparents, Rudolph and Margie Descaro; nieces: Ava and Sofia; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Phillip was preceded in death by his birth father, Phillip Percival and grandparents: Paul and Peg Percival.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.