DECATUR — Phillip Eugene Frazier, 70, passed away at his residence, Decatur, IL on August 30, 2021.

Phil was born March 11, 1951 in Decatur, IL, to Harold and Mary (Crum) Frazier.

Surviving is his brother Ronald (Deana) Frazier of Decatur, IL; his sons: Phillip R. (Amanda) Jordan of Decatur, IL and Randy E. (Julie) Jordan of Jacksonville, IL; his 14 grandchildren; his 15 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, as well as his second family at Orlando Apartments.

Through the years he worked several jobs, the most being a handyman and mechanic for many people.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and two sisters.

Condolences and memorials may be made to the family for expenses.