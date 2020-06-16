× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Phillip Gaylord Finney DVM, 86, of Springfield, formerly of Decatur, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at Lincolnshire Place in Decatur, IL.

Phillip was born on January 19, 1934 to Howard and Marie (Park) Finney in Springfield, IL. He graduated from Girard High School with the class of 1952. Phillip attended Purdue University from 1952-1955 and belonged to Beta Theta Pi Fraternity and was inducted in Alpha Zeta in 1955 as an honorary member. He then attended Iowa State University from 1955-1959 and graduated with his degree in Veterinary Medicine in 1959. He was a member of Beta Theta Pi, Beta Mu Chapter of Beta Thata Pi-813, as well as a member of the Masonic Blue Lodge and life member of the Ansar Shrine Temple in Springfield.

Phillip practiced Veterinary Medicine in Jacksonville, IL for 2 years and then moved to Decatur where he spent another 20 years working as a Veterinarian. He was a Chairman for the Crippled Children's Foundation with the Decatur Elks Lodge. On March 7, 1985, Phillip married Karen Peters in Green Valley, AZ.

The family would like to thank the staff at Lincolnshire Place for the wonderful care they provided for Phillip.

Phillip is survived by his wife, Karen Finney of Springfield, IL; step daughter, Sherry (Mark) Miller of Decatur, IL, and a grandson, Trevor Phillip Miller.