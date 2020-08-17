× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Phillip L. Sadler, 53, of Decatur passed away August 14, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

Graveside service will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Fairlawn Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials in Phillip’s honor may be made to Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network Attn: Ashley Ocasio, 425 Spring Lake Drive, Itasca, IL 60143-2076. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur, is assisting the family.

Phillip was born September 23, 1966 in Normal, the son of Dan Sadler and Karon (Park) Sadler. He proudly served our country in the National Guard. Phillip worked as a manager at Dancey Brass Plumbing Supply and also worked for Capitol Group Plumbing Supply. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Minnesota Vikings. Phillip enjoyed playing golf and thoroughly enjoyed reading. He was a student of life and never met a stranger.

He is survived by his father, Dan Sadler; mother, Karon (John) Burch; his companion of several years, Chasity Batorson; aunts, Carol (Ron) Bridges of Latham and Gloria (Dick) Miller of Luck, WI; cousins, Brian, Kevin, Brycen, Trenton, Craig, Casey, Diane and Joann; and step-brothers, Michael Burch and Jay Fisher.

Phillip was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Mary Sadler and Burton and Evelyn Park.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Phillip Sadler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.