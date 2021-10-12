SPRINGFIELD — Phillip Louis Maton, Sr. was born August 22, 1941 in Springfield, IL, to Verma and Paul Maton. He passed away on October 10, 2021 in Springfield, IL. Phil was 80 years old at the time of his passing.

Phillip is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Ann; and four adult children: Dr. Colleen Bingham (Dean), Phil Jr. (Ellen), Jim, and Matt (Tassi). Phil is also survived by fifteen grandchildren: Chelsea, Jenna, Andrew, Phillip III, Marc, Nicholas, Jacob, Michael, Ashley, Matthew, Daniel, Christian, and Trevon, Dathan, and Drey. Phil is additionally survived by one brother, Bill Lynch of Champaign, IL. Phil is preceded in death by his parents, Verma and Paul; and several brothers: Paul, Gene, Bob, Don, and Carl Maton and Jack Lynch.

Phil spent the early years of his life working in the well-renowned Maton, Bros. Greenhouses in "The Rose Capital of the World", Pana, IL. This early life experience led to a great love of flowers and ownership of his own greenhouse in Shelbyville, IL. Outside of the years he ran his own greenhouse, Phil's professional life was spent largely in the banking industry. Phil worked in various positions and locations over a 35-year banking career with the better part of those recent years leading Maton and Associates until his retirement in 2006.

First and foremost, Phil was a man who deeply loved his family. He and Mary Ann were married for 58 wonderful years. Their relationship was a special one and became a shining example for his children and grandchildren to emulate. Phil cherished the family trips to Myrtle Beach, SC, each summer. He also loved to read, work in his gardens, and was passionate about history and politics. However, his favorite activity may have been attending the various sporting and extracurricular activities of his children and grandchildren. He was so very proud of his fifteen grandchildren and all their performances and accomplishments academically, athletically, and professionally over the past several years.

A private mass and funeral will be held Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Pana, IL, and will be followed by a private graveside service.

Donations in memory of Phil Maton can be made to the Central Illinois Food Bank and will be accepted by McCracken-Dean Funeral Home who is assisting the family.