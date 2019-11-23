A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Gary Sulaski officiating. Masonic rites will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday followed by visitation from 10:00-10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL with military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Shelby County Honor Guard.

Phillip was born on July 19, 1929 in Clarksburg, IL, the son of John Henry Daniel and Josephine Amanda (Wheat) Strohl. He graduated from Shelbyville High School in the Class of 1947. Phillip began working for Parr and Shuff Construction Company in Shelbyville, IL. He entered the Army National Guard in 1947 and was activated into the U. S. Army in 1952. He was a veteran of the Korean War, where he earned the rank of Sergeant First Class. Phillip had a 35 year career in the Army National Guard and Army Reserves of Decatur, IL and retired with the rank of First Sergeant. After the service, he worked for Connelly's and later established Phillip Strohl Construction Company in Shelbyville, IL. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Shelbyville, V.F.W. Post #4829, Roy Vanderpool American Legion Post #81 and Jackson Masonic Lodge #53. Phillip served as a trustee for Rose Township for many years. He married Marjorie Joy Alday on October 15, 1954 in Shelbyville, IL.