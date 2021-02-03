 Skip to main content
Phillip W. Odle
Phillip W. Odle

DECATUR — Phillip W. Odle 80 of Decatur, IL passed away 1:36 PM January 30, 2021 at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Private graveside services will be at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL with arrangements. A celebration of Phillip's life will be at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Phillip was born August 19, 1940 in West Frankfort, IL the son of Clyde and Alice (Irby) Odle. He married Roberta O. Goken on May 26, 1961 in Argenta, IL. She passed away October 15, 2013.

Survivors include his children: Kellie L. Odle, Decatur, IL and Laurie A. (Jim) Odle-White, Villa Park, IL; grandchildren: Meghan (Daniel) Austin, Decatur, IL; Jessica (Shane) Ingolia, Oviedo, FL; Nicole Laughery, Decatur, IL; Colin and Brianna White, both of Villa Park, IL; great-grandchildren: Madilynne and Cole Austin, both of Decatur, IL; Aurie, Aiden, and Anderson Ingolia, Oviedo, FL; brothers: Clyde (Marilyn) Odle, Lockport, IL; Jerry Lee (Linda) Odle, Monticello, IL; Tom (Sharon) Odle, Decatur, IL; and Robert Odle, Goodyear, AZ.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Phillip worked for Bodine Electric for over 41 years, becoming the Vice President of Construction. He was an avid outdoorsman and a phenomenal father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.

