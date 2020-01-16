CLINTON — Phyllis A. Jakoby, 86 of Clinton, IL passed away 1:39 PM January 10, 2020 at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.
Graveside services will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Crum Cemetery, Wapella, IL with Rev. Fr. James Henning officiating. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with arrangements.Memorials may be directed to the Phyllis A. Jakoby Memorial Fund or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Phyllis was born December 31, 1933 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of Alfred and Pauline (Franklin) Stone. She married Marcel Jakoby November 4, 1972 in Sugar Grove, IL. He passed away May 5, 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include her children, Allen (Josette), Clinton, IL, and Eric (Karen), Decatur, IL, 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Terry (Nancy), Riverton, WY; and sister, Rita Sue (Gordon), Las Vegas, NV.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 1 brother, and husband, Marcel.
Phyllis worked at St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley, IL. She loved to paint, make crafts, and listening to music.
The family would like to thank Liberty Village, Clinton, IL for their excellent care.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.