CLINTON — Phyllis A. Jakoby, 86 of Clinton, IL passed away 1:39 PM January 10, 2020 at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.

Graveside services will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Crum Cemetery, Wapella, IL with Rev. Fr. James Henning officiating. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with arrangements.Memorials may be directed to the Phyllis A. Jakoby Memorial Fund or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Phyllis was born December 31, 1933 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of Alfred and Pauline (Franklin) Stone. She married Marcel Jakoby November 4, 1972 in Sugar Grove, IL. He passed away May 5, 2019.

Survivors include her children, Allen (Josette), Clinton, IL, and Eric (Karen), Decatur, IL, 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Terry (Nancy), Riverton, WY; and sister, Rita Sue (Gordon), Las Vegas, NV.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 1 brother, and husband, Marcel.

Phyllis worked at St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley, IL. She loved to paint, make crafts, and listening to music.

The family would like to thank Liberty Village, Clinton, IL for their excellent care.

