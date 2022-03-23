July 18, 1942 - March 19, 2022

DECATUR - Phyllis Ann Fleigle, 79, of Decatur, IL, passed away March 19, 2022, to be with her son, Tim.

Phyllis was born, July 18, 1942 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Phillip George and Irene (Sobeski) Durbin. Phyllis married David Harold Fleigle on September 10, 1973, in Decatur, IL.

Phyllis was a telecommunications dispatcher with Decatur Ambulance. She was also an enthusiast of genealogy and spent much time volunteering with the Decatur Historical Society and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, David; children: Kimberly Marshall (Jeff) of Pana, IL, Deborah Ayers of Rochester, IL, Dawn Fleigle of Colorado, Diane Corso (Lester) of Taylorville, IL, Dan Fleigle of Coley, TX, Denis Fleigle (Lisa) of Pawnee, IL, Doug Fleigle (Beth) of Poplar Bluff, MO; sister, Loretta Umfleet of Decatur, IL; and grandchildren: Jennifer Mathis (Aaron), Nick Novota; two great-grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; and 16 step great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Timothy Phillip Fleigle; brother, Kenny Durbin; and sister, Rose Marie Durbin.

Funeral service will be held 12:00 PM Friday, March 25, 2022, at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Mt. Gilead Cemetery.

Memorials: Decatur Historical Society, Moweaqua Fire Department or Tim Fleigle Art Fund.

Casual dress has been requested.

Condolences may be left to Phyllis's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.