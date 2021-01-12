KETTERING, Ohio — Phyllis Ann Meyer, 80, formerly of Dalton City, IL passed away at 10:00 p.m., Sunday January 10, 2021, at the Walnut Creek Senior Living Campus, Kettering, Ohio.

A private family funeral service will be held at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL. Burial will be in La Place Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolence messages may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Phyllis was born July 5, 1940, in Decatur, the daughter of Charles Wayne and Evelyn (Britton) LeHew. She married Fredrich Meyer on October 19, 1957. He preceded her in death on August 10, 2014. Phyllis was a homemaker and her passion was her family and grandchildren.

Surviving are her children: Mark Alan Meyer (Shelly) of Palmer, AK, Robert Wayne Meyer (Beth) of the Philippines, Lisa Diane Dahnke (Greg) of Centerville, OH, and Jennifer Ann Shaw (David) of Radcliff, KY; thirteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, Fredy Duane Meyer; one brother, Ted LeHew; one sister, Imogene Hale; grandson, Frank Meyer and great-grandson, Noah Meyer.