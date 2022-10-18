 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Phyllis Coral Muehlebach

Aug. 27, 1937—Oct. 14, 2022

DECATUR — Phyllis C. Muehlebach of Decatur, IL, passed away on October 14, 2022, at Carriage Crossing Senior Living Center.

Phyllis was born August 27, 1937, in Mattoon, IL, the daughter of Harold and Mildred Decker.

Phyllis retired from Hickory Point Bank as Assistant Vice President in 2002 after 25 years of dedicated service. After retirement, Phyllis spent many years in Florida, enjoying the Sunshine State.

Phyllis is survived by her three children: Teresa (Jim) Morris of Riverton IL, Kelly Clary (Tommy Roseman) of Clinton and John (Margie) Muehlebach of Decatur. Phyllis had seven grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Phyllis spent her final days surrounded by family and the compassionate staff at Carriage Crossing. There will be a private family gathering at a later date.

