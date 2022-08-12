Phyllis E. (Main) Schwandt

Dec. 31, 1921 - Aug. 1, 2022
Phyllis Eugenia (Main) Schwandt, was born December 31, 1921. She passed away in Coeur d'Alene, ID, August 1, 2022.
Phyllis grew up in Illinois and married W. Robert Schwandt on July 29, 1944. They lived most of their married life in Decatur, IL, where they raised their four children: Gary, John, Jim and Mary Grace.
Both Phyllis and Bob were active in First Presbyterian Church in Decatur. She baked hundreds of cookies to give to friends at Christmas. She enjoyed weaving and was a member of the Weaver's Guild. After their children were grown, both Phyllis and Bob started running races and many times, she was the winner in her age group.
In 2006, Phyllis and Bob moved to Spokane Valley, WA, to be near family and later moved to Coeur d Alene, ID. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Schwandt in 2019.
She is survived by her four children and spouses plus nine grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Coeur d Alene, ID, September 23, 2022. Yates Funeral Home in Coeur d Alene, ID, is handling arrangements (www.yatesfuneralhomes.com).
