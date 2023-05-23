Jan. 14, 1926 - April 27, 2023

DECATUR — Phyllis Irene Johnson, 97, died April 27, 2023, in Decatur, IL.

She was born January 14, 1926, the only girl of five children to Roy E. and Dorothea (Topp) Jones. She graduated from Cardinal High School, Pilger, NE, in 1943.

Phyllis went to the University of Nebraska and received a BS in Business Administration in 1948.

Phyllis married fellow student Roger J.E. Johnson on December 29, 1948. He preceded her in death in March, 1971. She is also preceded in death by her brothers: Maurice, Ronald, Jerrol and James.

After raising her family, Phyllis returned to work, taking on a number of temporary jobs until she found her true calling at Decatur Public Library in the Reference Department for the next 28 years. In retirement, she traveled the world!

She is survived by three children: Deborah (James) Copeland of Springfield, OH, Susan L. Johnson of Decatur, IL, Rex J.E. Johnson of Traverse City, MI; grandchildren: Simone Copeland, Jordan (Candace) Copeland, Lexy (Reynaldo) Martinez, and Mirrin Copeland (Joseph Rice), all of Springfield, OH; eight great-grandchildren: Elijah, Julian, Cameron, Leonardo, Isabella, Hayden, Kora and Nyomi; two dear sisters-in-law: Carol Jones and Patricia Johnson; as well as 17 nieces and nephews; her cousins: Burton and Carol Ann; and cherished friend, Margie Wollitz.

A memorial visitation will be 5:00 - 6:30 PM, May 24, 2023, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 6:30 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Pilger Public Library (withstood twin tornadoes in 2014), 120 N. Main St., Pilger, NE, 68768; or simply do someone a kindness with Phyllis in mind.

