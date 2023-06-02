June 7, 1935 - May 30, 2023

DECATUR — Phyllis J. Seely, 87, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, May 30, 2023, in Decatur, IL.

Phyllis was born June 7, 1935, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Harold Lewis and Jessie (Morris) Lamb. Phyllis worked many years in the lunchroom at Ben Franklin School and was a homemaker. She married Wilmer Lee Seely on August 27, 1955.

Surviving is her son, Steve "Gator" Seely of Decatur; and daughter, Sheri Younker; and husband, Tim of Decatur; grandchildren: Jessica Webb and husband, Brian of Florida, Jonathan Seely of Decatur, and Anna Younker, and her fiance Quinton Crawley of Decatur; great-grandchildren: Bryson and Breelyn Webb, Brody Seely, and Kylin and Reese Crawley; brother, Gary Lamb and wife, Cheryl of Decatur.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wilmer; and nephew, Josh Lamb.

Visitation will be Monday, June 5, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements.

