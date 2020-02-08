DECATUR -- Phyllis Jean Beals, 72, of Decatur passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in St. Mary's Hospital.

Phyllis was born in Decatur on April 29, 1947 to Edison and Mary Maxine (Ryder) Walters. She married James F. Beals in 1694, he preceded her in death on May 15, 1990.

She is survived by her son Rick (Corrie Cool) Beals of Decatur; Mother: Mary Ryder of Decatur; one brother Richard (Ruby) Walters of Oakley; two sisters: Brenda Born of Decatur, Sharree (Mike) Severe of Mt. Zion; one granddaughter Hailey Jo Beals of Decatur.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, her son, Daniel, her father and grandson, Mason.

Celebration of life services will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Heartland Community Church, Rev. Joe Bowman will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorial contributions in her name are suggested to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Inurnment will follow in Macon County Memorial Park.

The family of Phyllis Jean Beals is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com

