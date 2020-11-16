URBANA — Phyllis Jean (Bowen) Stiehl, 96, of Urbana, formerly of Atwood, passed away at 7:05 p.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020 at University Rehabilitation Center, Urbana.

She was born on September 13, 1924 at Jarman Hospital, Tuscola, IL, the daughter of Anna Mae Dorjahn and Fred Horton Bowen. She married G. Jay Stiehl on September 29, 1946 in Decatur, IL. He preceded her in death on September 25, 2006.

Mrs. Stiehl attended Central Grade School near Garrett, IL, graduated from Atwood Township High School in 1942 and graduated cum laude from Millikin University, Decatur, IL with a bachelor's degree in music education in 1946. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority, Phi Kappa Phi honorary, Sigma Alpha Iota National Music sorority and member-at-large/life member of Beta Sigma Phi International. She was a member of the Stephen A. Douglas Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Tuscola, life member of the Douglas County Museum Association and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, James Reeder Post #770 in Atwood. She was a homemaker, a "farmer's helper" and member of St. John Lutheran Church in Champaign.

Mrs. Stiehl was preceded in death by her parents and husband.