DECATUR — Phyllis Jean Yunker, 83, of Decatur passed away April 5, 2020 at Fair Havens Senior Living.

Due to current circumstances with COVID-19, private burial will take place in Brown Cemetery. A celebration of Phyllis’ life is planned after restrictions have been lifted. The family is being served by Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home.

Phyllis was born October 5, 1936 in Decatur, IL the daughter of John and Margaret Ann (Albers) Barnes. She married Thomas Yunker on December 22, 1966 in Geneva, IL. He preceded her in death on November 27, 2016.

Phyllis was employed by the Suter Company in Sycamore for several years, working her way to becoming a supervisor. She thoroughly enjoyed travel with her husband, and together they visited 48 states. Phyllis also valued time with her family and always enjoyed family gatherings and reunions. She was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Phyllis was a member of New Beginnings Church of God in Decatur and American Legion Castle Williams Post 105 Auxiliary.

She is survived by her brothers, Bill Barnes, John E. Barnes (Karen), Rick Barnes (Sandi), Kent Barnes, Ron Barnes; sister, Beverly Carter; many nieces and nephews; stepdaughter, Pamela York; and sister-in-law, Darlene Boyles (Rich).