Phyllis Justice

Phyllis was born on December 13, 1938 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky the daughter of Morris T. and Ruth Anne (Wright) Woosley. Phyllis married David Justice on March 24, 1978 in Decatur. After relocating to Illinois, Phyllis graduated with honors from Millikin University. She pursued her passion teaching and helping others throughout her life. Phyllis taught American history at Mound Middle School in Decatur for 38 years. After retiring, she enjoyed gardening and making memories with her husband, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. Her favorite way of helping included donating to food kitchens. Phyllis loved animals and always had at least one extremely spoiled dog by her side.