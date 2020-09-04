 Skip to main content
Phyllis Lavonne (Catlin) Rosborough
Phyllis Lavonne (Catlin) Rosborough

DECATUR — Phyllis Lavonne (Catlin) Rosborough, 83, of Decatur, went to her heavenly home, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Graveside services to celebrate the life of Phyllis Rosborough will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Hall Cemetery in Blue Mound. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to DMH Hospice.

The family of Phyllis Rosborough is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the complete online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

