DECATUR — Phyllis Lavonne (Catlin) Rosborough, 83, of Decatur, went to her heavenly home, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Graveside services to celebrate the life of Phyllis Rosborough will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Hall Cemetery in Blue Mound. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to DMH Hospice.
The family of Phyllis Rosborough is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the complete online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
I want to express my condolences to the family that even though I haven’t met but feel that I know so well through this dear lady. I worked with her for 10 yrs sat in the same office, had heart to heart talks with and I’m going to miss her so much even though I hadn’t got to visit with her like we had planned due to covid19but I knew she was a phone call and Facebook away.
