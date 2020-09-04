Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

DECATUR — Phyllis Lavonne (Catlin) Rosborough, 83, of Decatur, went to her heavenly home, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Graveside services to celebrate the life of Phyllis Rosborough will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Hall Cemetery in Blue Mound. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to DMH Hospice.