DECATUR -- Phyllis May Richey, 88, of Decatur, IL passed away peacefully in her sleep, Thursday, December 26, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. Phyllis will be laid to rest in Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Phyllis was born on May 20, 1931 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Joseph and Irene M. (Bauer) Campbell. She worked at Block & Kuhl, JD Johnson Johnson Mortgage and later retired from Behnke & Co. Phyllis attended Elm Grove Church of Godew Beginnings Church of God where she was a Sunday school teacher for over 50 years.

Phyllis is survived by her nieces: Christina (Bill) Tuttle of Mt. Zion, IL, Jennifer (Erik) Lindahl of Collierville, TN; nephews: Todd Campbell of Theresa, WI, Jeremy (Anita) Campbell of Taylorville, IL. Her extended family: Carol (Bill) Mattson, Sandy Tanzyus and Gary Eichel, and many more nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, her loving companion and guardian angel of over 30 years Walter Eichel, siblings: Josena, Lorraine, Mary Jane, Kenneth, Gail, Francis, Robert, Raymond and LeRoy.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

