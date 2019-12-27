Phyllis May Richey
0 entries

Phyllis May Richey

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Phyllis May Richey

DECATUR -- Phyllis May Richey, 88, of Decatur, IL passed away peacefully in her sleep, Thursday, December 26, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. Phyllis will be laid to rest in Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Phyllis was born on May 20, 1931 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Joseph and Irene M. (Bauer) Campbell. She worked at Block & Kuhl, JD Johnson Johnson Mortgage and later retired from Behnke & Co. Phyllis attended Elm Grove Church of Godew Beginnings Church of God where she was a Sunday school teacher for over 50 years.

Phyllis is survived by her nieces: Christina (Bill) Tuttle of Mt. Zion, IL, Jennifer (Erik) Lindahl of Collierville, TN; nephews: Todd Campbell of Theresa, WI, Jeremy (Anita) Campbell of Taylorville, IL. Her extended family: Carol (Bill) Mattson, Sandy Tanzyus and Gary Eichel, and many more nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, her loving companion and guardian angel of over 30 years Walter Eichel, siblings: Josena, Lorraine, Mary Jane, Kenneth, Gail, Francis, Robert, Raymond and LeRoy.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

To send flowers to the family of Phyllis Richey, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 30
Visitation
Monday, December 30, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Phyllis's Visitation begins.
Dec 30
funeral service
Monday, December 30, 2019
11:00AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Phyllis's funeral service begins.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News