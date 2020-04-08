× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ATWOOD — Phyllis Quick, 87, of Edinburg, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at her residence.

Phyllis was born on September 25, 1932, the daughter of Don and Edith (Karl) Morr. She married Lowell C. Quick on November 18, 1951 and he preceded her in death on July 12, 2003. Phyllis was a member of the Eastern Star, Buffalo Women's Club, Red Hat Society, and Home Extension. She also enjoyed quilting, sewing and needle point.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lowell; and one grandson, Charles Ealey.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Jerry) Ealey, and son Randy Quick; 6 grandchildren, Mandy, Jeremy, Matthew, Courtney, Chris and Jacob; sister, Marlyn; brothers Ed, Jim, Gary and Alan and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 10, at Lake Fork Cemetery, in Atwood. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

