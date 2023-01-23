Sept. 20, 1936 - Jan. 22, 2023

Phyllis Scott went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 22, 2023 surrounded by her family.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, January 27, 2023 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Berea Cemetery, Mt. Auburn, IL. Memorials in Phyllis' honor may be made to Berea Christian Church.

She was born on September 20, 1936 to Herbert and Helen Copenbarger in Mount Auburn, IL.

Phyllis was a member of Berea Christian Church where she played the piano for Sunday Services for many years. She enjoyed playing the piano, preparing communion, teaching Sunday School, and hosting Christian Women's Fellowship in her home. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to so many, always checking in, sending cards, and lifting others any way she could.

Phyllis was a talented baker who often made desserts requested by her grandchildren, her most requested, butterscotch pie, was enjoyed by all who had the pleasure of tasting this delectable treat. She was an excellent seamstress and volunteered her time sewing three days a week at Fairhavens Christian Home for many years until she was no longer able due to Covid restrictions.

Surviving are her brother, Merle Copenbarger of Forsyth, IL; along with her three children: Jim Byers of Lockport, IL, Sandy Belcher of Decatur, IL, and Jeff (Debbie) Byers of Mt. Zion, IL; seven grandchildren: Kristin Pinkston of Chicago, IL, Josh(Stacy) Byers of Mt. Zion, IL, Kelle Belcher of Decatur, IL, Elayna (Dustin) Burns of Cumberland, RI, Emilee Byers of Lockport, IL, Rachel (Spencer) Sulcer of Decatur, IL, and Abby Byers of Pleasant Plains, IL; step-granddaughter, Rachel (Jimmy) Butcher of Decatur, IL; five great-grandchildren; five step-great grandchildren; two nieces; and so many special friends who loved her so dearly.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Doris Copenbarger; and one niece.

Her serious and honest demeanor made her soft, pure smile so special when she found humor or was pleased. Her friendship, talents, and love will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.