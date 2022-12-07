May 19, 1933 - Dec. 5, 2022

SULLIVAN — Phyllis Sue Jessen, 89, of Sullivan, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Private family services will be held. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur is assisting the family.

Phyllis was born May 19, 1933, in Decatur, the daughter of Homer Cecil and Mary Adaline (Cook) Terneus. She worked many places over the course of her career, mostly in sales. Phyllis was a loving mother and friend and will be missed by those she touched.

She is survived by her son, Mark Ziemer and wife, Davena of Decatur; grandson, Shawn Ziemer; and two great-grandchildren.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Lynn Miles; and sister, Barbara West.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.