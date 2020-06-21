Porter Francis Ashford
DECATUR -- Porter Francis Ashford, 89, of Decatur, passed away Friday evening, June 19, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. 

Porter was born August 3, 1930, in Decatur, to Porter Finley and Katherine (Kane) Ashford. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He married the love of his life Betty Joan Haselsteiner on October 4, 1958, in Glenview, IL. He was a member of Holy Family Church and Operating Engineers Local 965. 

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Betty; his two daughters, Julie Smith and Lisa (Brian) Innis; and his three grandchildren, Clark Smith, Hannah Innis and Emma Innis. 

He was preceded in death by his parents and his three sisters, Dee Dee Ashford, Mary Bloxam and Annie Pacioni. 

Private graveside services will be held to celebrate the life of Porter Ashford in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Holy Family Catholic Church 

The family of Porter Ashford is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, 2801 N. Monroe St. Decatur, IL.

