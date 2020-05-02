× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR -- Porter John Womeldorff passed away peacefully on April 27th, 2020. He had just reached age 87.

Porter is survived by his wife Marilyn, two sons Mike, who resides in Decatur, IL and John whose family resides in Chicago with his wife Shauna and Porter's grandson, Daniel. He is also survived by his sister Orra Lee Meyer of Michigan and her 4 children.

Porter was a studious young man which inspired a lifelong love of learning. He attended the University of Illinois to study Electrical Engineering and graduated with honors in 1954. His name is inscribed on a bronze table amongst the top 3% of graduates at the university. He remained involved at the university eventually acting as the President of the Engineering Alumni Association. Four decades after his graduation, the School of Engineering honored him as a distinguished alumnus. He was a voracious reader with walls of shelves in his home lined with the hundreds of books he had read in his lifetime. Porter was a 40 plus year employee and then retiree of Illinois Power Company. His career was a demonstration of his commitment and consistency having joined the company after his time in the Army and working at one company until he retired.