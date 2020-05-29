Priscilla Johnson

DECATUR -- Priscilla “Pat” Bennett Johnson, 94, of Mattoon, Illinois, formerly of Decatur, Illinois, passed away at 3:15 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Odd Fellow – Rebekah Home in Mattoon.
She was born August 16, 1925, in Westfield, Illinois, the seventh of nine children born to the late Harry Samuel and Ada (Stillwell) Bennett. She married Charles Johnson on November 24, 1946, in Decatur, Illinois. He preceded her in death November 11, 1991. Mrs. Johnson was a 1943 graduate of Westfield High School in Westfield, Illinois, and was a member of Grace United Methodist Church of Decatur. Her life was blessed by a large, supportive family.
Survivors include a grandson, Seth Johnson of Bradenton, Florida; two great-grandchildren, Alexis and Chase Johnson; and several devoted nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Brooke Johnson; five brothers, Charles, Frederick, Samuel, Harvey, and Richard Bennett; and three sisters, Opal Littlejohn, Louise Harmon, and Irene McLeaster.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Children's Cancer Fund, to the SIU School of Medicine's Camp COCO, or to a charity of the donor's choice.Interment will be private in Elkhart Cemetery in Elkhart, Illinois, at a later date. Templeton Funeral Home of Paris assisted with arrangements.Please consider sharing a memory, photo, or condolence with Pat's family on her Tribute Wall at www.TempletonFuneralHome.com
