STONINGTON — Priscilla Lee Schmidt, 77, of Stonington, died at 5:34 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at TaylorvilleCare Center.

She was born on December 22, 1943, in Decatur, the daughter of Daniel and Sophie (Thomas) Root. On July 3,1970, she married Arthur "Art" Schmidt in Decatur, IL. She worked for General Electric for 10 years in the Changer Plant. Alongside her husband, they later owned and operated Schmidt's Orchard in Stonington for 35 years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Taylorville.

Mrs. Schmidt is survived by her stepsons: Gary Schmidt and wife Sandra of Pryor, OK; 3 step-grandchildren:Jacob Schmidt of Decatur, IL, Emily Ure and husband Mitchell of St. Louis, MO, and Tyler Henderson of Springfield, IL; and sister Julia Coffman and husband Thomas of Taylorville, IL. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Schmidt was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and stepson, Bruce Schmidt.

A graveside committal service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Old Stonington Cemetery, with Reverend Rodney Blomquist officiating. McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories of Priscilla, or condolences to her family, may be shared online at www.mcclurefuneralhome.com.