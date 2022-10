Sept. 11, 1936 - Sept. 22, 2022

DECATUR — Priscilla "Pat" Anderson passed away in her home Sept. 22, 2022 at the age of 86.

She was retired from Caterpillar where she worked for 33 years and was the first woman hired at the Decatur plant.

She is survived by her daughter Paula Smith of Decatur, IL; and grandsons: Cody and Scott Smith both of Decatur, IL. She was preceded in death by her grandson Matthew Smith.

She wanted to be cremated with no funeral service. She will be greatly missed.