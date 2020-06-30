INDIANAPOLIS, IND - Quadie Lewis Cook Jr. 72 of Indianapolis passed away June 26, 2020. Quadie was born on June 17, 1948 in Lafayette, TN to Quadie Lewis Cook Sr and Mable Ruth (White) Cook. Quadie worked as a machinist for Caterpillar and he was also a Realtor.
Quadie was preceded in death by his parents, Quadie and Ruth Cook Sr. and his grandson, Kiernan Dunning and his sister Wilma Cole.
A graveside service will be held on Friday July 03, 2020 at 1 pm CST at the Gaskill Cemetery in Neoga, IL.
Quadie is survived by his wife: Margery Lynn (Buckner) Cook their daughters: Elizabeth (Russell) Dunning, Amy (Rodney) Ashley, Cindy (Mark Raymond) Kilmark, Abbie (Carl) Reed his grandchildren: Teagan Dunning, Benjamin Dunning, Keira Dunning, Nathaniel Ashley, Carter Ashley, Chelsea (K.G.) Sanders, Ryan Kilmark, Olivia Kilmark, Rebekah Kilmark, Kayla “Bubby” Reed and Emily Reed, and his great grandchildren: Alayna Crowe and Easton Crowe and his siblings: Jane (Larry) Phipps, Barbara (Richard) Watt, Dean (Lory) Cook, Diane (Roy) Riley, Brenda (Ronnie) Ammann.
Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com Flanner Buchanan-Speedway are handling arrangements.
