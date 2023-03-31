Feb. 28, 1934 - March 30, 2023

TUSCOLA — Quentin F. "Buck" Cler, 89, of rural Tuscola, IL, passed away at 9:55 a.m., Thursday, at the OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, 212 East Washington Street, Tolono, IL, with Father Patrick O'Neal as celebrant. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Pesotum, IL, with military graveside rites accorded.

Buck was born on February 28, 1934, in rural Pesotum, the son of Martin J. and Bernadette Rund Cler. He married Rita M. Pacheco on April 30, 1955, in Fall River, MA. She preceded him in death in March 2011.

Survivors include his daughter, Melanie (Chris) Hill of Tuscola, IL, and West Palm Beach, FL; sons: Greg Cler of Tolono, IL, and Kevin (Dori) Cler of Cashiers, NC; threee grandsons, 12 great-grandchildren; sisters: Illa Nesbet of Effingham, IL, and Sharron Wood of Pesotum, IL; and brother, Tom (Phyllis) Cler of Pesotum, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Buck served his country in the United States Navy. He farmed in the Pesotum area for many years and in his earlier years he ran a service station in Pesotum with his brother, Tom. He was a member of the St. Patrick Parish and the Sons of the American Legion Squadron #580, Pesotum, IL. Buck enjoyed antique tractors and held Plow Days at his farm for several years.

Memorials are suggested to the Sons of the American Legion Squadron #580, 14 North Oak, Pesotum, IL, 61863.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, IL, is handling the arrangements.