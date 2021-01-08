NIANTIC - Quintin Puckett, 58, of Niantic, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Quintin was born on June 25, 1962, in Portsmouth, VA to Nyle and Marilyn (Gordon) Puckett. He was an outdoorsman who loved to deer hunt, woodworking and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his two daughters, Brandi Puckett of Argenta and Tawni (David) Scott of Cisco; his mother, Marilyn (Chet) Provines of Niantic; his four grandchildren, Alexis, Ella, Finnley and Shaylee; his partner in life, Kelly Johnson of Niantic; his brother, Kevin Puckett of Niantic and his sister, Dawn (Steve) Rigg of Thomasboro, IL.

Visitation services will be Friday, January 15, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Niantic United Methodist Church. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 7:00 p.m.

Cremation services will be provided by the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.