July 11, 1937 - Sept. 16, 2022

DECATUR — R. Brian McDuffie, 85, of Decatur, passed away at 1:05 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.

Services to celebrate Brian's life will be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Private interment will be in Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association or Cancer Care Specialists. Condolences can be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

Brian was born on July 11, 1937, in Decatur, a son of Joseph and Alice McDuffie. He served his country in the Navy and Marines. Brian retired as an electrician for Caterpillar and was a member of the UAW 751. Brian loved woodworking and could fix anything. He enjoyed NASCAR racing and traveling. Brian married Maria Arnold and she survives.

Surviving are his wife Maria, son, Todd McDuffie of Mt. Zion; daughters; Shawn Thornton of Texas and Melissa Arnold of Urbana; brother, Don McDuffie (Kay) of CA; and sister, Molly Stukins of Decatur; as well as four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Brian was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joseph; and sister, Judith; and grandson, Alejandro Coriano.