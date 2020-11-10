SPRINGFIELD — R. Darlene Greenwood, 81, of Springfield, IL passed away November 8, 2020 at Taylorville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Darlene was born June 18, 1939 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Delbert Lee and Zelma Pearl (Smith) Bryant. She married Charles Edward Greenwood on February 8, 1959 in Decatur, IL.

Darlene was a hairdresser by trade. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. She enjoyed working with puzzle books, sewing, crochet, quilting, camping and fishing.

Surviving are her children: Michelle Robb (Jeffery) of Decatur, IL, Chad Greenwood (Ashley) of Springfield, IL; siblings: James Bryant (Delores) of Decatur, IL, Jackie Savage of Dyersburg, TN, Barbara Jackson of Tampa, FL; grandchildren: Joel Robb (Bridgett), Josh Robb (Chelsea), Amber Robb; great grandchildren, Olivia Robb, Carson Robb, Parker Robb, Easton Robb and Camden Robb.

She was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, brothers and sisters.

Private family service will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at Mt Calvary Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 9:30–10:30 AM, Monday, at the church. Burial will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery.

Memorials: Mt Calvary Lutheran Church.

The Moran and Goebel Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Darlene. Condolences may be left to her family at www.moranandgoebel.com.