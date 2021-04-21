BLUE MOUND — R. Hardy Pate, Sr., 67, of Blue Mound, IL passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in his residence.

The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00-7:00 PM on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound. Memorial contributions may be directed to Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation. Family requests casual attire.

Hardy was born on July 30, 1953 in Decatur, IL, the son of Benjamin and Wilma (Whightsil) Pate. He attended Blue Mound High School. Hardy married Deborah K. Stern on September 20, 1975. He retired in 2011 from Prairie Farms Ice Cream after 30 years of service. Hardy was a member of Little Bluestem Quail Forever in Bond County, IL. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting but most of all spending time with his pride and joy, his granddaughter, Bryanna.

Hardy is survived by his wife, Deborah K. Pate of Blue Mound, IL; son, R. Hardy Pate, Jr. and special friend, Patti Rohman of Mt. Zion, IL; daughter, Tracy Pate and her fiance, John Charlton of Blue Mound, IL; grandchildren: Bryanna Roy and Taylor Curtis; great granddaughter, Alyzabeth Davis; brothers: Bob Taylor of Tuscola, IL, Sam (Phyllis) Pate of Boody, IL, Gary (Maria) Pate, Sr. of Decatur, IL and Benjamin Leo (Cheryl) Pate of Oreana, IL; Hardy's beloved dog, Brutus.