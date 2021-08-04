DECATUR — R. Joan Stewart Bird (Hendon) died on August 3, 2021 in Decatur IL.

Visitation and a service will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Central Christian Church with visitation from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. and the service starting at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Graceland Fairlawn Cemetery. Memorials in Joan's honor may be made to Central Christian Church or Decatur First Free Will Baptist Church.

Joan was born in Decatur to Carl and Emma (Frye) Hendon on March 2, 1932. She graduated from Bloomington High School. She went to college while working full time and graduated from Richland Community College and Millikin University.

She was married to Charles E. Stewart for 58 years. He died in 2008. She and Harold R. Bird married in 2011. He died in 2019.

She taught swimming for years at the YWCA and YMCA, worked for the Decatur school system and retired as Vice President of the Metro Decatur Chamber of Commerce.

Joan loved to crochet and knit. She made an afghan for every member of her family and for friends. She also delighted in giving twenty-dollar tips and a light-up pen to the people who served her at restaurants and other businesses. She began giving pens in 2001, and there must be pens given from Atlantic to Pacific. She also dearly loved being with family.

Joan was designated one of Richland Community College's top alumna of the 20 chosen on RCC's 20th Anniversary; Outstanding Senior of Millikin University's Tabor School of Business; Business Woman of the Year by the YWCA; and Decatur Leadership Institute outstanding graduate.

She is survived by three daughters: Linda of Indianapolis, IN, Vicki of Forsyth, and Stephanie and husband Rick of Glen Burnie, MD.; six grandchildren: Jami, Jana, Julie, Jaylynn, Christopher, and Matthew; five great-grandchildren: Jarryd, Jayden, Joleena, Shai, and Katie; and a sister, Doris V. Matey.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Dorothy, Judith and Diane.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.