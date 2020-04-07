Private family services will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Burial will be in the Marrowbone Twp. Cemetery, Bethany. Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations made be to the National Park Foundation ( https://donate.nationalparks.org/page/23790/donate/1?chain ) A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net .

Mr. Smith was born July 31, 1929 in Bethany, the son of Fredrick D. And Jeanette Pearl Sporleder Smith. He was a member of the Bethany Free Methodist Church and a U. S. Army veteran. Wayne owned R. Wayne Smith Construction in Sullivan and the homes and cabinets he built can be found across the county. Wayne had a lifelong love affair with travel, beginning just after high school when he and several friends traveled across the western United States by car, sleeping along the road and seeking our adventures. As a family man, these adventures were tempered by pop-up campers and a travel trailer, and a well-worn copy of Good Sam’s campground guide. Wayne visited most of the national parks in the United States, but had a special fondness for Yellowstone, which he visited almost annually after his retirement. When not on the road to some far-off park, he spent summer weekends at Wolf Creek, where he demonstrated persistence (if nothing else) as a fisherman. Wayne married Yvonne Merold on August 27, 1950 in Bethany and she preceded him in death on January 8, 2017.