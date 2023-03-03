Aug. 2, 1926 - Feb. 28, 2023

DECATUR — Rachael Louise Schuerman, 96, of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Rachael was born on August 2, 1926, in Pontiac, IL, the daughter of Robert Gannett and Ella (Tyrrell) Jones. She graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1944, and attended Millikin University. Rachael worked in the sales and purchasing department at A.E. Staley Manufacturing Company before becoming a flight attendant for American Airlines.

On March 17, 1951, Rachael married Bob Schuerman, and they had four children together. In 1977, Rachel returned to the workforce, working for the non-profit organization United Cerebral Palsy. Rachael was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Country Club of Decatur, Decatur Junior Welfare and St. Mary's Hospital Auxiliary Board.

Surviving are her four children: Betsy (Bill) Remik of Houston, TX, Lisa (Kevin) Stallings of Nashville, TN, Gina Day of Naples, FL, and Paul (Char) Schuerman of Sheridan, WY; stepson, Bob Schuerman of Paso Robles, CA; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Rachael was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, and stepdaughter, Gretchen Pike.

Rachael will always be remembered for her passion for her family, her friends and for sports. Rachael enjoyed golf at CCD, tennis at the DAC and bridge with her friends. Depending on the season, Rachael enjoyed weekend afternoons spent watching the Chicago Cubs, NFL football or the PGA tour. Come college basketball season, though, Rachael was a fixture sitting courtside proudly supporting the Vanderbilt basketball team coached by her son-in-law. Rachael also loved to entertain in her home and surrounded herself with dear friends.

A funeral mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. The burial will take place at Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services will be handling the arrangements.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.