May 28, 1925 - May 21, 2022

DECATUR — Rachel Maxine Henson, 96, of Decatur, passed away May 21, 2022. She was content with life, passing peacefully in her sleep after a night surrounded by family.

Graveside service will be 12:30 PM, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Keller Cemetery, Lovington, IL. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Maxine was born May 28, 1925, in Lovington, the daughter of Charles and Celia (Call) Mocabee. She married George L. Henson on September 5, 1946. He preceded her in death on December 28, 2001. Maxine was the matriarch of a military family. She proudly entered the factories during the War and retired from Borg Warner in Decatur. She was a follower of Jesus and master of etiquette and manners. Maxine had exquisite taste inside and outside of her home and sparkled at all times with a greeting of "sweetie" or "honey." She was loved for her fiery spirit that she maintained until the end.

She is survived by her daughters-in-law and caregivers, Bobbie Henson and Debra Henson; grandchildren: Beau Henson of Carbondale, Dustin (Nichole) Henson of Carbondale, Todd Henson of Gas City, IN, and Leslie Henson of Gas City, IN; a great number of great-grandchildren and many wonderful friends.

Maxine is preceded in death by her parents; husband, George L. Henson; and sons: Douglas, Regie and Shane Henson. She looked forward to seeing them all again.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.