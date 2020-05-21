Ralph A. Groves
DECATUR -- Ralph A. Groves, 77, of Decatur passed away May 18, 2020 at his home.

Private family funeral service will be Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 10:00 -11:00 AM, Saturday at the funeral home. Strict social distancing limits will be in place. Burial will be in Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL.

Ralph was born September 14, 1942 in Macon County, the son of Hubert and Eileen (Belinski) Groves. He married Edna L. Worthey on July 25, 1966 and she preceded him in death on September 14, 2006. Ralph worked as a machinist for the Wabash, Norfolk and Western and Norfolk and Southern Railroads, retiring after 22 years. He was an avid NASCAR fan.

He is survived by his children, Eileen (Groves) Young of Decatur, Linda (Groves) Trejo of Fort Worth, TX, and Billie K. Dixon of Fort Worth, TX; grandchildren, Margarita, Holly, Amber, Matthew, Silvia, Andrew, Humberto, Daniel, Grace, Jacob and Alex; great-grandchildren, Bailey, Carlos, Xavier, Mikayla, Star, Ramiro, Jayden, Ariah, Kayleeannah, Matti, Kyler, Isaiah, Josiah, Karmelo, Franky, Johnny, Noah, Shanna, Yulisa, Gael, Humberto, Jr, and Andrew; and a sister, Sharron Stearn.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Edna Groves; and sons, Allen D Groves on December 14, 1999 and Terry A. Dixon on October 18, 2019.

Our family wants to give special thanks to Reko (Colby) Tarver for all the care and support you have given to our father. You have been the best uncle to all the kids. You will always be family to us.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

