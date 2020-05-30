DECATUR -- Ralph Andrew “Andy” Marien passed peacefully at 6:58 P.M. on May 28, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
No services will be held. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur is assisting the family.
Andy was born December 12, 1960 in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Daniel Marien and Marion (Francis) Smith. He lived most of his life in Central Illinois. Andy attended A Step Forward program in Decatur.
Surviving are his mother, Marion Smith of St. Louis Park, MN; brothers, Paul (Susan) Marien of Decatur; Daniel (Shirley) Marien of Pacific Grove, CA; sisters, Michele Marien of Taos, NM, Pilar (Stuart) Marien of Aptos, CA, Jody Lavoie of Watsonville, CA, Frances Marien of Merrifield, MN; and many nieces and nephews.
Andy was preceded in death by his father.
Special thanks to Andy's caregivers at the Diane home and A Step Forward.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
