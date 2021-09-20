Ralph E. Rley, Sr.

COWDEN — Ralph E. Riley, Sr., 96, of Cowden, IL, passed away at 6:27 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 in his residence. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Pastor Darrell Hinkle officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in the funeral home. Burial will be in Hubbartt Cemetery, Beecher City, IL with military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard. Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com