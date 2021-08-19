MONTICELLO — Ralph E. "Shorty" Shafer, 95, died Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at the Piatt County Nursing Home in Monticello, Illinois.

A life-long resident of Monticello, Shorty was born April 24, 1926 at home, son of H. Russell and Ona (Breeden) Shafer.

He was a graduate of Monticello High School in 1944 and was captain of the winning basketball team in the Okaw Valley Tournament the same year. Shorty was drafted into the U.S. Navy shortly after graduation and spent two years in the Philippines.

Following his time in the service, he began working at The Kankakee Daily Journal and later was a parts manager at several dealerships.

On September 22, 1995, he married the love of his life, Frances Cheek, who preceded him in death in 2016. He is survived by step-daughter, Billie Sue Robbins, of Monticello; step-son, Lloyd Elmore, of LeRoy; niece, Sandy Schulz of Westville; and nephew, Ronald Shafer, of Franklin Park.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Howard; and nephew, David Shafer.

He enjoyed watching any Illini sport, as well as Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. Listening to "old" country and bluegrass was what he enjoyed after he was unable to read and work crossword puzzles due to health limitations.

Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. in Monticello Township Cemetery on Saturday, August 21, 2021 with Rev. Kathy Sweet officiating and Mackey-Wright Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Faith in Action in Monticello. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.