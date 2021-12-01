DECATUR — Ralph Eugene Acklin, 89 of Decatur died Monday, November 29, 2021, in St. Mary's Hospital.

A Funeral Service to celebrate Ralph's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, in the Second Church of God (2670 East Division Decatur, IL, 62526) with Pastor Mike Pritts and Pastor John Drummond officiating. Visitation will be at the church 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Burial will follow at Boiling Springs Cemetery with Military Honors by the Macon County Honor Guard. Memorials if desired may be made to the church. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Ralph was born in Decatur December 16, 1931, son of O.J. and Inez Acklin. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked for the N&S Railroad for 45 years. Ralph was a member of the DAV, VFW and American Legion Post 105. Ralph was a lifelong member of Second Church of God. He married Judy in June of 1951, and she preceded him in death May of 2015.

Surviving is his son, Jarrett (Arlene) Acklin; daughter, Sherry (Jason) Bang; grandchildren: Shannon (Janice) Acklin, Amber (John) Drummond, Destinee (Weston) Acklin, Justin Acklin; great-grandchildren: Sabin, Veritas, Astraea, Logan, Dante, Cheyenne, Leilani; brother, Charles (Mary) Acklin; sister, Louise (Ronnie) Finley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy; sister, Martha Carrington; granddaughter, Misti Dawn; and great-grandson, Deimos.

