Dec. 29, 1951 - Jan. 23, 2023

SHELBYVILLE — Ralph J. Daniels, 71 of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 5:23 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023 at home surrounded by his family.

Ralph was born on December 29, 1951 in Fancher, IL, the son of Thomas and Nellie (Keller) Daniels. Ralph and Nancy D. (Matheny) Daniels were united in marriage on April 3, 1971.

He was retired from Caterpillar in Decatur, where he worked for 31 years. Ralph enjoyed hunting, fishing, and mushroom hunting. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ralph is survived by children: Drew (Melissa) Daniels of Lawrenceburg, KY, Dustin (Julie) Daniels of Assumption, IL, and Ashley Durbin of Shelbyville, IL; he is also survived by grandchildren: Jenna (Casey) Inman of Brighton, IL, Jordyn Gour of Altamont, IL, Dalton Daniels of Pana, IL, Mackenize Pirtle (Jake) of Sullivan, IN, Jacob Daniels of Charleston, IL; great-grandchildren: Hunter, Brantley and Landyn Daniels, Kaden and Nora Inman and Asher Durbin; brothers: Ervin (Barbara) Daniels of Dwight, IL, Donald (Lorie) Daniels of Henton, IL; and brother-in-law, Steve (Brenda) Matheny of Shelbyville, IL.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Nancy; father, Thomas; mother, Nellie; sisters: Della Daniels and Mary Ann Merrifield.

Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. A memorial service will be held immediately following the visitation at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Smyser Cemetery, near Gays, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ralph's name to Shelbyville Community Dialysis (checks made payable to Dialyze Direct).

The family would like to express special thanks to Shelbyville Community Dialysis and Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospice.

