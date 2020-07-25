Ralph 'Jerry' Lutz

In his life, Jerry was many things. He was a proud Marine, attending Officer Candidates School and earning the rank of First Lieutenant. While stationed in Okinawa, he met Tomoko, to whom he became a devoted husband in Jan 1976. He was a lifelong Boy Scout, as a teenager becoming an Eagle Scott with his friend John Halsey and as an adult spending every summer teaching shooting sports at Boy Scout camps Betz, Kishwaukee, Owasippe, and Wah-Tut-Ca. He was an English teacher and basketball & track coach at Argenta-Oreana Middle School. He was a collector and trader of guns, knives & scout patches and enjoyed traveling to trade-o-rees. He was a person of service, driving veterans to the VA hospital weekly for 9 years, giving over 19 lifetime gallons of blood to the Red Cross, and caring for Tomoko who needed medical support for many years. He was a father to John and Susan. He was a grandfather to Nitsa, Cyric, David, and Declan, sending packages of treats and taking them shooting and fishing. He was a caring son to Fran Lutz. He was a friend to many. He will be greatly missed.