DECATUR — Ralph Junior Traxler, 95, of Decatur, IL, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL.

Private family services will be Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Burial will be in LaPlace Cemetery, LaPlace, IL.

Memorials may be made to LaPlace Church of the Brethren.

Ralph was born Nov. 28, 1924, in Hammond, IL, the son of Ralph Washington and Gertrude Faye (McClure) Traxler. He married Betty Jane Landis on Aug. 9, 1943 in Pocahontas, AR. She preceded him in death on May 11, 1998. He later married Evelyn Louise Hirsch on Oct. 15, 2000 in LaPlace, IL.

In 1946 Ralph became owner/operator of Traxler Trucking. He loved doing things with his family, had a great love of gospel music and a love for the Lord. He enjoyed traveling, playing 42, and also enjoyed driving a truck for over 60 years. Ralph was a member of Midwest Truckers Association, Teamsters, President of the LaPlace Water Works and an active member of LaPlace Church of the Brethren.