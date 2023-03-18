May 17, 1930 - March 3, 2023

DECATUR — Ralph Lynn Turner MD, a long-time Decatur resident, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Coeur d'Alene, ID.

Lynn was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 67 years, Mary, who passed away on October 16, 2021. He is survived by his four children: Bill (Melanie), Jim (Melissa), Mary Rogers (Mark), and Steve (Susan). Lynn has ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Lynn Turner was born on May 17, 1930, in Decatur, IL, to Genevieve and Ralph Turner. He graduated from Decatur High School in 1948, and Millikin University in 1952. Lynn met Mary Elizabeth Taylor at Millikin and they married in 1953. He graduated from the University of Illinois Medical School in Chicago in 1956, then completed a Radiology residency in Indianapolis at Indiana University.

Subsequently, Lynn served two years as a Captain in the Air Force working as a flight surgeon. Lynn and Mary returned to Decatur in 1965, with their four children, where they remained for the next 50 years. He held long-term positions as a Radiologist, first at St. Mary's Hospital and then Shelby Memorial Hospital, before retiring at age 81, in 2011.

Lynn will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and sense of fairness. He enjoyed being known as "the doctor who wore moccasins." His guiding principle was that all people deserved to be treated with dignity and respect and from this ideal he never wavered.

Lynn was a talented musician playing multiple instruments (violin, guitar, and mandolin) yet, despite his many accomplishments, he remained personally humble. He loved to ride his bike, loved to play music, and he loved to laugh. Most of all he loved his family and they loved him. Truly, a life well-lived.

A memorial service is not being planned at this time, but if you are considering an offering, Lynn and Mary enjoyed supporting the charitable groups Doctors Without Borders and Habitat for Humanity.