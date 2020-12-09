DECATUR — Ralph Robert "Bob" Simmons, Sr., 63, of Decatur, IL passed away at 5:41 p.m., Tuesday, December 8, 2020, in Decatur Memorial Hospital. In keeping with Bob's wishes, cremation rites will be held. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made in Bob's memory to the Dewitt County Sportsman's Club. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Bob was born December 29, 1956, in Clinton, IL the son of Ralph M. and Diana D. (Breighner) Simmons. He married Ronna L. Hays on April 17, 1994. He retired from Ameren Illinois. Bob enjoyed hunting and shooting sports and was an active member of the Dewitt County Sportsman's Club.

Surviving are his wife, Ronna of Decatur; sons: James Simmons of Champaign, Ralph Robert Simmons, Jr. (Rachel) of Mahomet, IL and Scott Simmons (Rebecca) of Savoy, IL; step-daughter, Darci Grenko of Decatur; parents: Ralph M. and Diana D. Simmons of Collinsville, IL; mother-in-law, Ilene Hays of Clinton, IL; brothers: Thomas Simmons (Karen) of Belleville, IL and Curt Simmons (Vicki) of IA; sister, Mary Jo Simmons (Larry) of Lenzburg, IL; brother-in-law, Don Hays (Marsha) of Fisher, IL; nine grandchildren also survive.

Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Scott Simmons and his father-in-law, Ron Hays.