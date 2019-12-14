CERRO GORDO -- Ralph Wilson Smith, 93, of Hartselle, AL, formerly of Cerro Gordo, IL, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 17, at Oakley Brick Church of the Brethren. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Monday, December 16, at Brintlinger and Earl Cerro Gordo Funeral Home, with Masonic rites to follow. Burial will be in Friends Creek Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Cerro Gordo American Legion Post #117, and U.S. Navy Funeral Honors. Memorials: Oakley Brick Church of the Brethren.

Ralph was born April 8, 1926 in St. Elmo, IL, son of Charles and Hannah M. (Watson) Smith. He married Betty E. Phillips on October 4, 1946 in Latham, IL. She preceded him in death on May 10, 2010.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Ralph was a member of Oakley Brick Church of the Brethren. He worked as a sheet metal worker for Decatur Local #218, retiring in 1988 after many years of service. Ralph was a member of the American Legion Post #117, Masonic Lodge in Cerro Gordo, Stephen Decatur Masonic Lodge, and was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served in WWII.