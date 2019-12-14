CERRO GORDO -- Ralph Wilson Smith, 93, of Hartselle, AL, formerly of Cerro Gordo, IL, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 17, at Oakley Brick Church of the Brethren. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Monday, December 16, at Brintlinger and Earl Cerro Gordo Funeral Home, with Masonic rites to follow. Burial will be in Friends Creek Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Cerro Gordo American Legion Post #117, and U.S. Navy Funeral Honors. Memorials: Oakley Brick Church of the Brethren.
Ralph was born April 8, 1926 in St. Elmo, IL, son of Charles and Hannah M. (Watson) Smith. He married Betty E. Phillips on October 4, 1946 in Latham, IL. She preceded him in death on May 10, 2010.
Ralph was a member of Oakley Brick Church of the Brethren. He worked as a sheet metal worker for Decatur Local #218, retiring in 1988 after many years of service. Ralph was a member of the American Legion Post #117, Masonic Lodge in Cerro Gordo, Stephen Decatur Masonic Lodge, and was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served in WWII.
Surviving is his son: Charles P. Smith (wife Linda) of Hartselle, AL; sister: Margaret Snider of Kankakee, IL; brother: Maynard “Frank” Smith (wife Judy) of Oreana, IL; grandchildren: Timothy Smith and Nicole Smith; great grandchild: Kelsey Cleary (husband William), and one great-great-granddaughter: Hayden.
Ralph was preceded in death by his wife Betty, son Ronald, eight brothers and one sister.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
